With rising pesticide resistance issues, grain growers, agronomists and farm advisers are being encouraged to stay up to date on the latest resistance research and management strategies by attending the Australian Crop Protection Forum in Wagga on Wednesday, November 16.
The nation's leading experts on insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance will be part of the forum, which has the theme of 'don't stop thinking about tomorrow'.
The annual forum is hosted by Cesar Australia, with partners The Centre of Crop Disease Management (CCDM), the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), and The University of Melbourne with support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
AHRI senior research fellow Dr Roberto Busi said responding and managing resistance was not always straightforward.
"The situation in terms of resistance is ever changing so it can be hard to know where to start. For example, just in the last year, we have seen new insecticide resistances evolve in the green peach aphid, and the first dual case of paraquat and glyphosate resistant ryegrass identified in Western Australia," he said.
"These developments will have implications across Australian cropping zones so the double-knock practice will be investigated and solutions discussed at the forum."
Dr Busi said these and other emerging issues will be key topics for discussion at the 2022 Crop Protection Forum.
The event will provide growers and advisers with the most up-to-date information across insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance, and responses to management issues and ongoing regulatory pressures on existing chemicals.
Cesar Australia director associate professor Paul Umina said one of the strengths of the forum was the opportunity to hear new research, discuss local challenges in management, and hear from industry experts.
GRDC Crop Protection Manager Emma Colson said the forums offered growers and their advisers practical and farm-ready information about pesticide resistance and management strategies.
"With resistance on the rise, this forum will also give the industry a chance to discuss tactics to use chemicals sustainably into the future, Dr Colson said.
The forum program includes: resistance evolution, current and future resistance trends, and appropriate management strategies to minimise resistance risks. The day will include two industry panel discussions with leading grain agronomists discussing local and national issues.
