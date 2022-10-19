The Rural

Agricultural forum heads to Wagga

Updated October 19 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:40pm
The nations leading experts on insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance will be part of the forum, which has the theme of dont stop thinking about tomorrow.'

With rising pesticide resistance issues, grain growers, agronomists and farm advisers are being encouraged to stay up to date on the latest resistance research and management strategies by attending the Australian Crop Protection Forum in Wagga on Wednesday, November 16.

