CHALLENGES affecting the grains industry in Australia are at the forefront of Mark Hoskinson's mind.
Mr Hoskinson, and his family, run a cropping and self-replacing Merino operation at Kikoira and he has a long-standing history in farmer representation and agri-politics.
He joins the NSW Farmers executive council after holding the position of grains committee chairman in the past and he is also a current member of the national policy group with GrainGrowers.
Mr Hoskinson said one of the biggest issues affecting the cropping sector was the logistics of transporting grain from farm to port.
In recent times there had been issues with congestion. Bottlenecks at ports and concerns about both road and rail freight.
"With all of the (current) road damage we are seeing, and the access from farm to port, this will be a number-one issue," he said.
The price differential between Australian grain prices and competing overseas countries also holds weight on the agenda.
"The price we are receiving is about $100 (a tonne) under parity," he said.
World politics, the current war in Ukraine, and input prices for Australian grain producers have all highlighted the price parity woes.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has indicated support for an inquiry into the wheat industry.
Mr Hoskinson said such an inquiry would investigate marketing dysfunction and the price disparity.
"We have the cheapest grain in the world ... that is not a good title to own," he said.
Increasing costs of fertiliser and diesel also threaten the profitability of grains and cropping in Australia.
"There is a sign that urea might drop back in price in the next 12 months," he said.
Meanwhile, just like the livestock sector, the issue of biosecurity would continue to come to the fore for the grains and cropping industry too.
Mr Hoskinson said biosecurity had a big bearing on cropping because the commodity was used domestically and in feed for livestock.
With constant concerns about rain and flooding, resulting in downgraded grain crops, there was an indication that much of Australia's production would be used domestically.
Lobbying for better outcomes in agriculture has become a moving target with some different ways of working due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and health restrictions.
In recent years Mr Hoskinson has participated in meetings and conferences by Zoom Meeting and he said going forward into the future these platforms would continue to offer communication options to back up face-to-face gatherings.
Looking at the bigger picture his aim is to leave the family farm at Kikoira in better shape than when he came into the position of running it.
"I have children and grandchildren on the farm, my role is to have some input into the farming and to get better at what we do," he said.
Being involved in agri-politics does take time out from the farm but it is something he believes strongly in.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
