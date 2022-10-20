A TOTAL of 66,000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday.
There were 6000 head less yarded, compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said the limited availability of good heavy young domestic and export lambs at other selling centres showed up in prices today at the heavier end.
New-season lamb numbers lifted to 36,000 and quality was excellent. All buyers were at the market and operating.
Quality and weight determined price outcomes in the trade market with, lambs 24 to 26kg consistently making more than $200 to average $212/head. Buyers were selective across trade classes with prices softening. Trade lambs 22 to 24kg cwt sold from $186 to $210/head. Store lambs with weight and frame made from $145 to $197/head.
Extra heavy young lambs were keenly sought making from $221 to $258 to average around 810c/kg cwt. Young lambs over 30kg cwt sold at $252 to $270/head averaging approximately 810c/kg cwt. Extra heavy old lambs were chased hard by a big field of buyers making from $200 to $290/head.
It was a fair to good quality sheep offering Heavy sheep were well supplied making from $131 to 171/head. Trade sheep sold to weaker demand selling at $105 to $128/head.
