Wagga sheep and lamb market, October 20 20222

Updated October 20 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:16pm
The Wagga market continues to attract big numbers.

A TOTAL of 66,000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday.

