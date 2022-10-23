David Hill is a larger than life character who is most at home at the saleyards or catching up with clients and talking about marketing options for livestock in the Riverina.
The livestock industry stalwart has just taken on, and completed, one of the most epic challenges of his life.
After losing his beautiful niece Billy Grace Richards to leukaemia Mr Hill, principal of David Hill Livestock and Marketing, Albury decided to do something positive.
He had an ambition. It was to raise funds and awareness for leukaemia.
And as a result the Billie Grace Richards Leukaemia Walk became a reality.
This meant Mr Hill had to swap his boots for running shoes. Invest in blister-proof socks and get fit.
In fact, he had to be fit enough to walk from Albury to Wagga. It was this journey that earned plenty of hearts along the way and people pledged money to the charity fund.
By the time he walked into Wagga on Sunday afternoon, with his son Trent alongside him, Mr Hill had amassed more than $122,000. And donations were still coming through.
The walk started at QE2 Square in Albury and finished at Wollundry Lagoon, Wagga.
The finish was an emotional one and Mr Hill said he was overwhelmed by the support.
He said out of such a tragedy people had been so generous.
Billie Grace Richards was just three when she died from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and a severe blood infection on October 23 2021.
In the lead up to the walk Mr Hill used his connections in the livestock industry to gain awareness.
There were posters in country towns and at saleyards. And he wore a distinct purple T-shirt with a picture of Billie Grace Richards on the front.
During the Hume League Grand Finals at Walbundrie Mr Hill met patrons at the gate and handed out flyers to let them know of his plan to walk from Albury to Wagga.
