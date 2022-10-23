The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

David Hill raises more than $122,000 for leukaemia awareness and research

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:04am, first published October 23 2022 - 10:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Hill is a larger than life character who is most at home at the saleyards or catching up with clients and talking about marketing options for livestock in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.