The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb market, October 24 2022

Updated October 24 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 1:01am
Taking the bids at Corowa market. File picture

PRICES increased when vendors sold 14,240 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

