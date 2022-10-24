PRICES increased when vendors sold 14,240 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia indicated all buyers were keen to participate pushing the market up $5 to $15/head.
New season medium and heavy trade lambs were well supplied gaining $12 to $15 selling from $178 to $215/head. Heavy trade lambs averaged 860c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were unchanged making from $205 to $226/head. Few pens offering additional weight ignited the bidding with extra heavy export type lambs selling up to $266/head. Heavy types sold from $194 to $220 with extra heavies reaching $262/head.
Light new season lambs were very well supplied with both processors and restockers operating. MK bag lambs sold to softer trends from $90 to $150 and restockers paid from $96 to $152/head for lambs back to the paddock.
Mutton trends were up to $12 to $13/head less. Heavy Merino ewes were $13 easier selling from $124 to $148/head. Heavy cross bred ewes gained $6 due to some isolated sales reaching up to $170/head. Trade sheep slipped $12 selling from $98 to $129/head.
Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold slipped $3 to $9 selling from $138 to $169and heavy Merino ewes sold up to $172/head. Trade sheep made from $98 to $122/head.
