New season medium and heavy trade lambs were well supplied gaining $12 to $15 selling from $178 to $215/head. Heavy trade lambs averaged 860c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were unchanged making from $205 to $226/head. Few pens offering additional weight ignited the bidding with extra heavy export type lambs selling up to $266/head. Heavy types sold from $194 to $220 with extra heavies reaching $262/head.