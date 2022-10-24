NUMBERS fell by 700 at the Wagga cattle market with a total of 1900 going under the hammer on Monday.
A large portion of the offering were secondary yearling suitable for lot feeding.
Trade cattle were in short supply and domestic buyers were very selective. Trade heifers sold from 460c to 556c/kg.
Trade steers numbers increased topping at 577c/kg. Light weight well-bred steers returning to the paddock lacked the bidding intensity of the last sale, with prices slipping notably.
The bulk selling from 605c to 725c/kg.
The feeder market for light weight steers 330 to 400kg lost traction, with wet conditions dampening demand. Prices ranged from 505c to 626c/kg.
Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg came up short on competition resulting in cheaper trends.
Well-bred steers sold from 512c to 582c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable and buying competition fluctuated depending on breed. Lighter weights making from 520c to 577c/kg. Medium weights sold at 470c to 540c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold to weaker demand, with not all major buyers operating fully.
A few C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 410c to 522c/kg. The cow market sold to the usual buyers. Heavy D4 types sold dearer trends.
Well finished heavy cows sold to solid demand from southern buyers making from 412c to 437c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types was in short supply selling from 320c to 390c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.