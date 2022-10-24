The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Wagga cattle market, October 24 2022

Updated October 24 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers, livestock agents and vendors are pictured ringside at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. File image

NUMBERS fell by 700 at the Wagga cattle market with a total of 1900 going under the hammer on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.