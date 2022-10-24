The Rural

Wool market achieves largest weekly price rise in 16 months

Updated October 24 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 9:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marty Moses

WOOL prices increased by 52c/kg at auction sales to represent the largest weekly rise in 16 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.