WOOL prices increased by 52c/kg at auction sales to represent the largest weekly rise in 16 months.
The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator closed on 1323c at auction sales in Australia
Moses and Son principal Marty Moses said the market has recovered the losses posted over the last six weeks.
A total of 35,407 bales sold with all categories in the three selling centres posting increases.
