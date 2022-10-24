A TOTAL of 51,450 sheep and lambs will sell at Wagga on Thursday.
Rodwells will sell first with 1350 lambs and 550 sheep, Francis, 5000 lambs and 2000 sheep, Delta, 4800 lambs and 750 sheep, RLA, 8700 lambs and 1500 sheep, WMLP, 2700 lambs and 100 sheep, Nutrien, 7200 lambs and 1700 sheep, Elders, 7600 lambs and 2000 sheep, WRL, 2400 lambs and 500 sheep and Blakes, 2100 lambs and 500 sheep.
