Ten kelpies sell to $49,000, averaging $12,525 while 40 rams sold to $7250 twice, averaging $1993

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:12pm
Capree Poll Merino stud and Kelpie breeder, Chris Stapleton with Elders' Mudgee auctioneer, Jason Pearce with record-priced Kelpie, Capree Eve. Photo supplied

A black and tan Kelpie bitch called Capree Eve has sold for an Australian record price of $49,000 at the Capree Poll Merino ram sale and invitational working dog sale.

