POWER line payments are a key step towards recognising losses for rural landowners says NSW Farmers,
The NSW Government has announced rural landowners would be paid $10,000 a year for 20 years for every kilometre of new transmission lines built on their property, a total of $200,000.
NSW Farmers Energy Transition Working Group chairman Reg Kidd said while transmission lines were a hot topic for affected landowners, these payments were an important step in recognising the impact energy infrastructure had on farmers.
"Farmers are in the box seat in moving Australia from coal to renewables, with installations and power lines set to criss-cross rural areas, and NSW Farmers has consistently called for recognition of this vital role," Mr Kidd said. "Rural landowners are key stakeholders in achieving our targets, and they deserve to be consulted and respected.
"These payments are welcomed to deal with the losses of our rural landowners in productivity and amenity, and for the contribution to both our state and national goals of reducing carbon emissions."
The scheme aims to support landowners and rural communities who host new transmission infrastructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.