NSW Farmers welcomes key step towards paying for powerlines on rural land

Updated October 24 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:27pm
NSW Farmers Energy Transition Working Group chairman Reg Kidd said while transmission lines were a hot topic for affected landowners, these payments were an important step in recognising the impact energy infrastructure had on farmers.

POWER line payments are a key step towards recognising losses for rural landowners says NSW Farmers,

