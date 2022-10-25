THE stretch of road between Wagga and Albury is one that will be etched in the memory of Riverina livestock agent David Hill.
And for good reason.
On the weekend Mr Hill, of David Hill Livestock and Property walked the 130km journey from Albury to Wagga to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.
This time last year he lost his three-year-old niece Billie Grace Richards to leukaemia.
By the time the walk was completed on Sunday afternoon Mr Hill had raised more than $122,000.
He combined his connections in the livestock industry, sport and the greater community, to gain awareness and support along the way.
The venture was supported with plenty of media coverage, and in addition to the funding pledge Mr Hill helped to bolster awareness and education in the Riverina.
Earlier this year, during the Hume League Grand Final at Walburndrie Mr Hill was on the gate handing out flyers to let people know of his intentions to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Huge kudos to Mr Hill.
The Federal Budget is certain to earn irritation from those in rural and regional areas.
At a time when crops have been downgraded and our roads are in a state of disrepair there were a few barbs that will ultimately have ramifications for agriculture and our communities.
Funding has been cut for field days and agricultural shows.
There will also be funding re-directed from the National Water Grid.
However, on a positive note the government did take biosecurity concerns more seriously.
The Labor government will spend $134.1 million, over four years, with a start of $38.3 million in the next financial year to bolster Australia's preparedness for an exotic disease incursion.
Funding of $46.7 million will help to accelerate the national livestock traceability system.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
