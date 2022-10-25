Australia is on track to harvest a near-record winter grain crop of 61.9 million tonnes, according to Rabobank's 2022/23 Australian Winter Crop Forecast.
But what will be a record for some farmers will be heartbreak for others, due to the impacts of excessive rainfall.
Report author, RaboResearch agricultural analyst Dennis Voznesenski said Nationally, Rabobank forecasts wheat production to come in at 35.5 million tonnes - down two per cent on last year, but 47 per cent above the five-year average.
Barley production is expected to reach a record 14.8 million tonnes, up seven per cent on last season and 31 per cent above the five-year average.
The canola crop is forecast to reach a record 7.2 million tonnes.
