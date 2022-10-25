The Rural

Budget woes for regional communities

Updated October 25 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:37pm
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says budget is a concern for rural sector.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says while the first Labor Budget contains promising announcements, rural communities will be "bitterly disappointed".

