NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says while the first Labor Budget contains promising announcements, rural communities will be "bitterly disappointed".
The Treasury papers reveal the cost of living is set to increase and long-term water spending has been slashed.
"It may seem strange to talk about drought while much of the state is in flood, but farmers know Australia goes through a cycle of wet and dry - this is precisely the time we need to be planning ahead for drought," Mr Martin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.