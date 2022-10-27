Guilty verdict to some charges in Holbrook cattle theft case

A man has been found guilty of several firearms offences, biosecurity breaches and a dishonesty offence following a cattle theft investigation.
Officers from the NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team investigated reports of cattle theft at Holbrook allegedly involving Stephen Gavin Finlay and Andrew David Landale.
Their investigation was launched in July 2020.
The pair were charged with a combined 59 offences relating to cattle theft, firearms offences, dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception and biosecurity allegations.
Some of those charges were later dropped by the prosecution.
Finlay admitted to one charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, with several other deception charges dismissed.
He was found guilty in Albury Local Court this week of a string of firearms matters, including storage offences and biosecurity offences.
Magistrate Susan McGowan did not impose a conviction.
She instead placed Finlay on a 12-month conditional release order.
A hearing for Landale's matters is scheduled to continue before the Albury Local Court on June 8 before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
His charges relate to firearm storage, with other offences withdrawn.
