NUMBERS declined by 21,000 with a total of 45,000 going under the hammer at the Wagga sheep and lamb market on Thursday.
Floods and continual wet weather are creating difficulties for producers and livestock carriers.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said disruption to supply drove the market $20 to $30 higher in a fair to good yarding.
The yarding however, lacked weight and buyers stepped up to bid strongly on old and young lambs weighing 24kg to 30kg carcass weight. The significantly stronger demand lifted the trade market with, lambs 24 to 26kg consistently making over $210 to average $221/head.
Buyers bidded aggressively across trade classes with carcass weight prices frequently hitting above the 900c/kg cwt mark.. Trade lambs 22 to 24kg cwt sold from $192 to $225/head. Store lambs with weight and frame made from $145 to $184/head. Extra heavy young lambs were keenly sought making from $228 to $274/head. Extra heavy old lambs were limited selling from $220 to $287/head. It was a fair to good quality sheep offering. Heavy sheep were well supplied making from $125 to 171/head. Trade sheep sold to erratic price trends selling at $110 to $138/head.
