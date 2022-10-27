Buyers bidded aggressively across trade classes with carcass weight prices frequently hitting above the 900c/kg cwt mark.. Trade lambs 22 to 24kg cwt sold from $192 to $225/head. Store lambs with weight and frame made from $145 to $184/head. Extra heavy young lambs were keenly sought making from $228 to $274/head. Extra heavy old lambs were limited selling from $220 to $287/head. It was a fair to good quality sheep offering. Heavy sheep were well supplied making from $125 to 171/head. Trade sheep sold to erratic price trends selling at $110 to $138/head.