What are the four types of merchandising? A business guide

This is branded content.

Merchandising is a powerful tool for any business to use, especially if your strategic objectives involve building your brand identity and awareness.



Merchandising can do so much for your brand recognition and act as a moving advertisement for your business. Whether you're attending trade shows, handing items out as promotional gifts or simply looking to spruik the business, merchandising is an asset to any business. Merchandising does have its nuance though, including the different types of merchandising available, which may differ based on your business type.

To better understand the four types of merchandising, use this guide to help your business get started today.

What is merchandising?

Before we get into the nuts and bolts of the different types of merchandising, it's important to align what merchandising is. In simple terms, merchandising is any effort given by a business to sell its products or create visibility of its brand to the public or a specific set of customers.



Merchandising is a process of ensuring your business is recognisable, and memorable and converting potential customers into revenue. By this definition, it's clear to see how critical merchandising can be to the success of your business.

Product merchandising

The first type of merchandising to cover is product merchandising which is arguably one of the most important types of merchandising for any business.



Product merchandising covers the branding of any physical good or item with a business' logo or brand statement. A simple example of product merchandising would be the lanyards used by staff members.



A business could use lanyards that say 'staff' or they could opt for plain black lanyards and brand them with the company logo. The impact of the latter is far more meaningful to a business's goals of being seen than the former.

Product merchandising is also about how your products present to the customer. You want other customers to see when someone is buying your products, which is where merchandising is crucial to your success.



A consistent and memorable design is necessary for any product merchandising so your products stand out from competitors. It's easy to see how product merchandising can be one of the crucial factors for success in any industry.

Visual merchandising

The second type of merchandising takes on a more permanent and all-consuming feel than that product merchandising. Visual merchandising, sometimes referred to as retail merchandising, is the look and feel of the physical locations where your products are offered.



The result of great visual merchandising is a consistent experience, a recognisable brand and repeat purchases.

Visual merchandising is critical to helping customers feel safe and comfortable and to putting them in a state of purchase. Visual merchandising covers everything from the posters to the decals in your stores that help customers know about sales or new products.



It covers the colours you use in the design of your locations and right through to the placement of your products. Visual merchandising is the key to creating consistently positive experiences with your customers, no matter which location they choose to shop at.

Supermarkets do this form of merchandising very well, to the point where it's highly likely milk and bread will be in the same location, no matter what supermarket you go to. This sense of familiarity creates a safety net and helps customers relax to the point of making purchases.

Digital merchandising

Digital merchandising is as it sounds, it encompasses everything digital about your brand or business. The merchandising of your digital experience is as important as the merchandising of your physical locations. If you have products displayed in-store in a particular order, then that should be mirrored on your digital touchpoints as well.



Digital merchandising is all about creating a seamless experience between the physical and the online presentations of your brand. Using the same designs for advertisements, specials and product displays are how you get digital merchandising spot on.

You want your customers to feel like they are in one of your stores when they visit your website, your app or when they are presented with an ad online. This consistency of experience is what merchandising is all about, and the digital experience should be the same.

Omnichannel merchandising

The last type of merchandising is certainly not the least important type. Getting omnichannel merchandising right is a key to success for any business, especially those that operate with many customer contact channels.



Omnichannel merchandising is all about creating seamless experiences across all channels, including in-store, online, phone, webchat and other channels where you interact with customers.

Getting omnichannel merchandising right means ensuring all channels use consistent messaging, and have up-to-date data on sales, and product issues and a clear brand voice. Managing multiple contact points with customers means you open your business up to more fluctuation in the experience. Omnichannel merchandising is how you control these fluctuations and ensure your business maintains a consistent voice and experience.

Merchandising is a critical strategic objective for any business, especially for those who manage multiple contact points with their customers. Customers need to feel as though the experience is seamless, no matter how they try and contact or interact with your business.

