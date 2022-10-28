VENDORS offered 1810 sheep and lambs at the Cootamundra market on Wednesday and numbers decreased by 990 compared to the previous sale a fortnight ago.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported that there were only 900 new-season lambs offered with wide spread rain effecting the supply.
The quality was fair to good with the new season lambs good and old lambs mixed.
Trade and heavy weights were best supplied. The market sold to a mostly dearer trend.
New season trade weights to 22kg $176 to $185 and the 22 to 24kg lambs $186 to $200/head averaging 820c to 850c/kg cwt.
Heavy weights reached $209/head.
Old trade lambs to 24kg gained $8/head and sold from $148 to $183/head, heavy weights $200 to $210 and a pen of extra heavy lambs reached $239/head.
Merino hoggets sold very well reaching $177/head.
Mutton numbers were back and so was the prices slipping $8 to $10/head. Light ewes sold from $50 to $80/head. Medium weight Merino ewes $90 to $125 and very heavy crossbred ewes reached $155/head.
