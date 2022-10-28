The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

COMMENT: By Jason Strong, Managing Director of Meat and Livestock Australia

Updated October 28 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat & Livestock Australia's managing director Jason Strong.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) has always been on the radar of the Australian livestock industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.