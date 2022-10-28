NUMBERS surged ahead by 1600 with a total of 10,550 sheep and lambs going under the hammer at the Griffith market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported that it was another wet impacted market with numbers and quality remaining limited as producers still struggle to yard stock.
Well-finished lambs above 26kg cwt were scarce and buyers were eager to compete on any quality unshorn and shorn lambs in the heavier weight categories. Bidding for the general run of trade lambs was selective and buyers were quick to pull back on any pens that lacked fat cover. Agents did pass-in some plainer young lambs that had frame but lacked finish.
Overall prices were quoted as similar to a week ago on a plainer yarding that generally lacked polish. The heaviest young lambs sold from $232 to a top of $265 for a pen that had received some grain and was estimated at 30kg cwt. The pick of the medium to heavy trade lambs $190 to $216.
Where the market broke-up and showed price fluctuations was on young lambs under 24kg cwt which were showing the impact of the wet conditions in skins and fat cover. These lambs ranged from $155 to $186 to processors. Neatly presented shorn lambs with weight sold strongly to a market top of $276. But the trend was again selective on any lighter and secondary old lambs.
Export competition for heavy mutton was flat with prices $5 to $10 softer. The heavier crossbred ewes sold in a tight band of $136 to $143 regardless of how big they were.
Heavy Merino ewes with some skin value $140 to $150. General run of light to medium weighted sheep mostly $103 to $125/head. Lots of hoggets on offer at up to $190.
