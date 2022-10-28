The Rural
Griffith sheep and lamb market, October 28, 2022

Updated October 28 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:54am
Livestock agents take the bids at the Griffith sheep and lamb market. File image

NUMBERS surged ahead by 1600 with a total of 10,550 sheep and lambs going under the hammer at the Griffith market on Friday.

