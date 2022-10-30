The state's peak farming body is warning people about the dangers of bogged machinery, with three fatalities so far this year.
High input prices and a wet season has made this season's crop one of the most expensive ever, and with flooding likely to reduce the amount that can be harvested, the risk of getting heavy machinery stuck in a paddock is high.
NSW Farmers Grains Committee chair Justin Everitt said there had been three fatalities involving the recovery of bogged vehicles or machinery, but the number of injuries and near misses were unknown as they were often not reported.
"We know people will feel under the pump to try and recoup some of the costs of sowing this crop, and that can lead to working in conditions where you're likely to get stuck," Mr Everitt said.
"This just adds to the pressure, and I know from experience it can be frustrating, but it's really very important to be extra careful, because we've seen the disastrous consequences that can result from recovery gone wrong.
"Farms are an essential workplace but also a potentially dangerous one, so we all need to take care and work safely, because nothing can replace a life."
According to SafeWork NSW, a 33-year-old farmer sustained fatal head injuries during the extraction of a bogged bulldozer at his neighbour's farm in June. The man had been assisting his neighbour with the extraction when one of the two D-shackles connecting the recovery strap failed and was propelled through the glass door of the bulldozer.
Charles Laverty from the NSW Farmers Farm Safety Advisory Program said it was important to always take a minute or two to fully assess the situation if you get stuck, because it may be different to last time.
"Check the condition of the recovery equipment each and every time you use it - metal fatigue may affect anchor points, chains stretch, and cables and straps can fray," Mr Laverty said.
"Always keep bystanders at least two-and-a-half times the length of the recovery straps, cables, or chains away from - and to the side - of the recovery. Never stand next to it.
"When using cables, consider the use of pulleys for mechanical advantage, and when joining straps, avoid the use of steel shackles - they become projectiles if something breaks."
Farming accounts for one in every five worker deaths.
Reduce the risk to workers and others involved in vehicle and farm equipment recovery by:
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
