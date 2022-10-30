The Rural
Farmers warned not to take risks in wet and boggy conditions

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:30pm
NSW Farmers grains committee chairman Justin Everitt. Picture by James Wiltshire

The state's peak farming body is warning people about the dangers of bogged machinery, with three fatalities so far this year.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

