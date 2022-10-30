avoid using vehicles and farm equipment if there is a likelihood of becoming bogged

postpone the work until conditions improve assessing the work environment and conditions prior to commencing work

postpone the work until conditions improve

only the vehicle operator and those necessary in the recovery should be allowed inside the exclusion zone

ensure an effective communication method is established between them (voice, radio, hand signals) creating an exclusion zone around the vehicle or piece of equipment during the recovery activity

ensure an effective communication method is established between them (voice, radio, hand signals)

do not stand at either end of the tow line as you are at higher risk of injury if the tow line breaks ensuring anyone within the exclusion zone is standing at 90 degrees to the axis of the tow line

only using straps and attachments that are correctly rated for the weight and type of work involved

using a recovery damper to reduce the force of the recoil and risk of injury if the recovery line does break

only using anchor points on vehicles and machinery approved by the manufacturer

aborting the extraction of the bogged vehicle or equipment if things are not going to plan

consult the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for tougher glass options and operator cabin protection in mobile plant choosing plant with laminated glass and external structural protection where available

only using well maintained and approved equipment in line with the manufacturer's instructions

performing a risk assessment before attempting any vehicle or equipment recovery