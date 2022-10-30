The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and son duo Jarrad Gill and John Gill of The Rock in southern NSW are pictured with a team of their rodeo horses. They will prepare for the upcoming The Rock Show and Rodeo.

Organisers of upcoming events are aiming for shows and gatherings to go ahead after initially being postponed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.