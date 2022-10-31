A TOTAL of 2850 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers lifted by 950 compared to the previous market at Wagga.
Heavy rain across much of Victoria and NSW over the past few weeks is having an impact on prices.
The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance and not all operated fully. Trade cattle were in short supply and domestic buyers were selective resulting in cheaper trends.
Trade heifers sold from 450c to 548c/kg. Trade steers numbers increased topping at 570c to average 533c/kg.
Light weight steers returning to the paddock lacked buyer enthusiasm, with prices slipping notably. The bulk selling from 605c to 700c/kg.
The feeder market for light weight steers 330 to 400kg sold to erratic competition.
Prices ranged from 500c to 658c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg lacked competition resulting in softer trends. Well-bred steers sold from 456c to 584c/kg.
Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers and buying competition fluctuated depending on breed. Lighter weights making from 490c to 550c/kg.
Medium weight heifers sold at 450c to 548c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold to solid demand despite a decline in quality. A few C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 465c to 530c/kg. The cow market sold to the usual buyers.
Heavy D4 types sold cheaper trends. Well finished heavy cows making from 390c to 424c with a single cow to 434c/kg. The middle run of leaner types was in short supply selling from 320c to 399c/kg.
