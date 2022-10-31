Market trends $5 to $20 cheaper at Corowa

NUMBERS surged at the Corowa market with a total of 21,620 sheep and lambs going under the hammer on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia indicated the quality remained mixed with weight continuing to be in short supply, most lambs slotting into trade weights.
Additional buyers were present this week and all were operating. The market was $5 to $20 softer. Trade lambs were well supplied selling over a big price spread due to mixed finish. Heavy trade lambs made from $175 to $215/head slipping $14 averaging 808c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs to the domestic and export processor were also well supplied and some very good pens on offer. Lambs sold from $205 to $226/head.
Limited export types were available to processors with lambs slipping $15 selling from $209 to $234/head.
Old lambs sold to mixed trends with extra heavy export types from 26 to 30kg slipping $11 and over 30kg lifted $5 making from $240 to $250/head.
Restocker's were very active this week paying from $54 to $188/head for very light new season lambs up to 22kg lambs.
MK bag lambs sold from $142 to $158/head.
A mixed selection of mutton was yarded with additional competition. Prices lifted up to $10 in places with Heavy cross bred ewes selling from $138 to $156/head and Merino ewes sold up to $149/head.
