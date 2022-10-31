THE Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup, WA, last week may have been the last Merino ram sale for the WA sale season, however it certainly wasn't the least, with buyers pushing prices to a season high of $52,000.
With strong buying support right through, from not only local producers but also many further afield in the Eastern States, it ensured the Merino selling season finished on a very strong note.
Not only was the sale's $52,000 top price the highest recorded for a Merino ram this year in WA, but the sale average of $3101 was the best for an on-property Merino sale this season as well.
Overall, 178 of the 189 rams sold under the hammer for a gross of $552,000 and an average of $3101, which was back $861 on last year. The passed in rams sold after.
The tone for the sale was set early with the first half of the catalogue of (95 rams) averaging $4126, which was helped along by not only the top-priced ram making $52,000 but another two selling at $14,500 and $14,000.
The $52,000 top price was achieved midway through the sale when Nutrien auctioneer Michael Altus offered up a white woolled, well put together ram with an impressive set of numbers in lot 91.
In the end it was Andrew, Jodie and Tom Green, Aloeburn Poll Merino stud, Boree Creek, that placed the final bid at $52,000 to set a season high price for Merino sales in WA this year and a record price for the Anderson stud.
Ms Green said it was their first time buying out of the sale but they had used semen from the Anderson stud recently as it had similar breeding objectives and goals to their stud.
"We used semen from 190590 in our February 2021 joining and were happy with the results so we decided to come across to the sale and buy a ram with a similar bloodline," Ms Green said.
"We want a wrinkle free skin type and a very plain body to maintain all the traits we focus on and because we have been mules and jet free since 2006."
The double polled (PP), single-born ram, by Anderson 160729, had ASBVs ranking in the top 1pc for three traits and top 5pc for a further four traits.
Ms Green said they went with this ram as it had the bloodline, style and traits they really wanted.
"We decided instead of getting a 590 son we would get a son by its sire 160729 as we had kept a number of 590 sons as stud sires from our AI-program and this ram ended up ticking all the boxes for the traits we look for," Ms Green said.
"He had the high fertility and lamb survival traits which we place strong emphasis on in our breeding program as we believe they are the main profit drivers to increase the productivity of our business.
"We think this ram with its tremendous growth, muscle and fat traits will cross really well with our very plain, long-stapled, wrinkle free white woolled animals to produce a top animal.
"We are passionate about breeding sheep suited to our environment and Australian conditions and we believe this ram will add another piece in the puzzle to do that."
Aloeburn also bought a second ram at $3750.
Losing bidders on the top-priced ram was the Edwards family, GullenGamble stud, Walmer.
The second-top price was $14,500 paid remotely by the Stendell family, Brewarrina, for the 17th ram offered which is a PP son of by Anderson 180633.
Buyer Richard Stendell said he picked the ram out based on its good set of ASBVs and from pictures and videos he had seen on AuctionsPlus.
"He has a good set of ASBVs overall especially for growth, fat, muscle, clean fleece weight and staple length," Mr Stendell said.
"We think he is the complete package."
The Stendells will use the ram in a nucleus flock of ewes to breed rams for their own use in their 3000-head ewe flock.
The third highest price was $14,000 for a twin born and single raised son of Anderson 190590, which sold to a Victorian buyer through AuctionsPlus.
There were also a number of other buyers to purchase strongly at the top end of the market and these included the Wiese family, RL and CM Wiese, Narrogin, WA, who purchased rams at $8000 and $7500.
Their $8000 purchase was an Anderson 180633 son which ranks in the top 1pc for YWT and the DP+ index, while their $7500 purchase is by Anderson 160729 and ranks in the top 1pc for PWWT, YWT and the DP+ index.
Also going to $8000 was BM and RP Hilder, South Australia, who also bid over the phone to select an Anderson 160390 son.
AWN Livestock, Esperance representative Tony Douglass and Cherylton Farms, Kojonup, WA, were others to operate in this price range.
Mr Douglass secured four rams at an average of $3938 and to a top of $7500 paid for the first ram offered.
Cherylton Farms purchased two rams at an average of $5125 and to a top of $6750.
But it wasn't only these top-priced buyers which contributed to the sale's success, there were also a number of volume buyers operating in the shed which had an impact on the final result.
The most influential of these volume buyers were return buyers John and Jack South, Knack Pty Ltd, Darkan, WA, who purchased 37 rams to top of $4500 three times and an average of $2669.
Jack South said they were chasing rams which had good PWWT and YWEC figures as well as good fleece weight.
"We have purchased at the Andersons for many years now as the rams live up to their credentials," Mr South said.
"They have good performance when it comes to growth, wool cut and they also have good worm egg counts."
This season the Souths will increase the number of ewes they join to Poll Merino rams to 5000 head.
The next bigger buyers in terms of numbers were two past buyers, the Warburton family, EM & RG Warburton, Wandering, WA, purchased 22 rams all at $1000, while 1080 Farming, Katanning, WA, purchased a dozen to a top of $2000 twice and an average of $1396.
There were two other buyers in the shed to purchase double figure teams and they both averaged more than $3000 for their selections.
Fourth year buyers the Bigwood family, Benachie Pty Ltd, Frankland River, WA, who will join 3000 ewes to Poll Merinos this season, purchased 10 rams to a top of $4500 and an average of $3325.
Rowan Bigwood said they were chasing rams with DP+ indexes of more than 190.
"We also wanted rams with good dag score and breech wrinkle figures as we have been a non-mulesed flock for 10 years," Mr Bigwood said.
Matching the Bigwoods in the numbers stakes was Rory Blandford, PR & S Blandford, Meerlieu, Victoria, who has been buying from the stud since 2013.
Mr Blanford worked his way through the catalogue and finished with a team of 10 at an average of $3225 and to a top of $5000.
Not only was the buying support strong in the shed but there was plenty of activity on the AuctionsPlus platform.
Along with the $14,000 third top-priced ram there were another 33 rams sell through the platform to 11 other buyers based in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and WA for between $1000 and $5750.
