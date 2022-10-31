The Rural
Anderson Poll Merino ram sells for $52,000 to Aloeburn Poll Merinos

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:29pm
Prices hit a season high $52,000 at last week's Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup, WA, when this ram sold to the Aloeburn Poll Merino stud, Boree Creek, NSW. With the ram were Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Aloeburn principals Andrew, Jodie and Tom Green, Anderson principal Lynley Anderson, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus and Nutrien Livestock, Kojonup, WA, agent Troy Hornby.

THE Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup, WA, last week may have been the last Merino ram sale for the WA sale season, however it certainly wasn't the least, with buyers pushing prices to a season high of $52,000.

