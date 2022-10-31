The lymphatic system & beauty: A guide

Beauty treatments and skincare knowledge have certainly come a long way. The way we approach concern areas and skin conditions are backed by research, with purpose-built tools designed to target these issues.



Lymphatic draining and lymphatic massage is a very popular treatment that offers enormous benefit to men and women who are experiencing puffiness and bloating in the face. Today we are going to discuss what the lymphatic system is and what beauty treatments are available in this space.

What is the lymphatic system?

The lymphatic system can be found all throughout the body and is made up of a complex network of tubes that carry fluid. These tubes actually drain fluid that has leaked from the blood vessels into the tissues and is known as 'lymph'.



If this sounds like a serious condition, it is actually more common than you think which has made manual lymphatic drainage in Melbourne so popular. The role of the lymphatic system is to regulate and manage the fluid levels in the body. We can also thank the lymphatic system for keeping us from getting sick and for removing cellular waste.

Manual lymphatic draining

Fluid can certainly make the body and face feel puffy and bloated, as you can see when your feet swell and you have a puffier face when you are unwell. Beauty technicians can actually reduce some of the fluid build-ups through a manual lymphatic draining treatment of massage.



The therapist will target the areas that have the most fluid build and manually massage the fluid away from the face. If you are looking for a treatment that has more permanent results, then you can have a draining treatment that will pierce the skin, and remove the fluid waste from the face.

Stone rollers

For men and women who are looking to address this concern without invasive treatment, stone rollers can be a good solution. Rose quartz rollers and jade stones have become hugely popular, with users applying serums in the evening and using the rollers and stones to contour their face and softly move liquids away from the face.



It is worth noting that some beauty leaders believe this to be not effective at all, but the way in which the stones move over the face and massage away from the face, is like giving yourself a draining massage. The stones and rollers are also cool, and you can keep them in the fridge for added coolness which can be a soothing step in your night routine.

Addressing lifestyle contributors

While many skin concerns can be solved with the right product or treatment, it is important that you are also addressing any lifestyle contributors. If you are not getting enough sleep, then your face is going to have more puffiness than it would if you were well-rested.



The same goes for getting enough exercise, protecting yourself from the sun and enjoying a balanced diet. These elements can have an enormous impact on your skin, and the last thing you want to do is invest in lots of beauty treatments only for the results to be undone when you resume your lifestyle.

Take the time to be curious about why your face is puffy. There is a very large portion of the population who are coeliac and are eating gluten without knowing they have severe inflammation. Issues like this can have holistic consequences, so you may want to also consult a GP to explore the reasons for puffiness and an excess of fluid in the face.

