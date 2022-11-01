Food security is a growing problem according to a new state government report, with remote communities the worst affected.
The Food production and supply in NSW report, from the NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Environment and Planning, found food supply disruption was a driver of food insecurity.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said there were some promising ideas in the report, including getting more 'ugly' produce on supermarket shelves, but he warned words alone would not tackle the problem.
"We've seen otherwise good food rejected by retailers because of superficial standards that don't reflect the nutritional value of the food itself, so these changes would be a good thing," Mr Martin said.
"But while the report says 'urban agriculture' could fill the food security gap, a veggie patch and a backyard chook or two just won't cut it - we know there's a major need for better planning and better policies to support the Australian farmers that underpin our food supply.
"Community gardens and urban agriculture are great ways to educate communities about food production, but they cannot meet the sheer demand on their own," Mr Martin said.
"The state government report comes on the heels of the latest Foodbank Hunger Report, which revealed only 55 per cent of Australians were highly food secure."
