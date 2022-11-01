The Rural
Food security not where it needs to be

Updated November 1 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:35pm
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin warned words alone would not tackle the challenge of food security.

Food security is a growing problem according to a new state government report, with remote communities the worst affected.

