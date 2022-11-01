LEADING THE WAY

The Rural
NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 1 2022
Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA) president, Peter Cabot, also of Nutrien Wagga pictured at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre.
The Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre had a turnover of 2,005,901 sheep and lambs during 2021/22. The numbers represent a 10.3 per cent increase year on year.

WAGGA has earned the number one position for livestock throughput in Australia after securing the top spot nationally for sheep and fourth position in NSW for cattle.

