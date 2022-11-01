LEADING THE WAY

WAGGA has earned the number one position for livestock throughput in Australia after securing the top spot nationally for sheep and fourth position in NSW for cattle.
The Meat and Livestock Australia's Saleyard Survey for 2021 to 2022 shows that Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre sold 2,005,901 sheep and lambs. This was a 10.3 per cent increase on the previous year.
It also showed that Wagga accounts for a whopping 30 per cent of throughput for sheep and lambs in for NSW.
Forbes claimed second in NSW for sheep and lambs with a throughput of 1,042,078 for 2021/2022.
In terms of cattle turnover Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre was fourth for NSW, with 107,274 for the financial year, which was a 9.3 per cent increase.
Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange had a numbers increase of 23.4 per cent to sell 124,863 head for the financial year and claimed top spot in NSW for throughput.
Findings from the survey include:
Peter Cabot of Nutrien Livestock Wagga and current Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA) president said the figures show that the market here is strong.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.