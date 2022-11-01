WAGGA has earned the number one position for livestock throughput in Australia after securing the top spot nationally for sheep and fourth position in NSW for cattle.
The Meat and Livestock Australia's (MLA) Saleyard Survey for 2021 to 2022 shows that Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre sold 2,005,901 sheep and lambs. This was a 10.3 per cent increase on the previous year.
It also showed that Wagga accounts for a whopping 30 per cent of throughput for sheep and lambs in for NSW.
Forbes claimed second in NSW for sheep and lambs with a throughput of 1,042,078 for 2021/2022.
In terms of cattle turnover Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre was fourth for NSW, with 107,274 for the financial year, which was a 9.3 per cent increase.
Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange had a numbers increase of 23.4 per cent to sell 124,863 head for the financial year and claimed top spot in NSW for throughput.
Findings from the survey include:
Peter Cabot of Nutrien Livestock Wagga and current Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA) president said the figures show that the market here is strong.
"It might be the biggest, but it's also a strong market," he said.
Aligned with big yardings and quality offerings comes buyer support.
"There wouldn't be a processor from the eastern states that is not represented at Wagga (sheep and lamb market) each week," Mr Cabot said.
During dry times and drought years numbers often increase and there can be "forced growth" at centres due to a big sell off.
However, this time the numbers paint a different picture.
Mr Cabot said the strong yarding numbers were great to see when the season was also performing well.
The past financial year hasn't been without challenges.
"There has been the COVID-19 issues and labour in the processing sector was a big problem," he said.
Meanwhile, when looking at the overall results MLA indicated that the numbers show the rebuild has matured and moved towards retention.
The report stated that producers continue to take advantage of the higher prices, particularly for cattle.
During 2022, there were close to 16.8 million saleyard transactions made across both sheep and cattle, down 1 per cent from the 17 million transactions recorded in the previous financial year.
Cattle transactions were up 7 per cent year on year to 3.7 million head.
Increases in cattle supply were recorded in Victoria, Tasmania, NSW, and Queensland, with the most notable shifts in supply being in Charters Towers (up 202 per cent) and Tamworth, which rose to the top of the NSW ranking by recording a supply increase of 23 per cent year-on-year.
Sheep transactions were down 3 per cent year-on-year, at 13 million head.
The top five selling centres nationally for sheep and lambs were Wagga, Ballarat, Hamilton, Forbes and Bendigo.
Wagga remains Australia's largest saleyard for combined sheep and cattle numbers.
During the 2021 and 2022 financial year NSW saleyards traded a total of 1,149,216 cattle and 6,685,670 sheep.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.