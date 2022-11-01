VENDORS will sell 38,400 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on November 3.
RLA will sell first with 5500 lambs and 700 sheep, WRL, 1700 lambs and 400 sheep, Delta, 4000 lambs and 750 sheep, Nutrien, 8000 lambs and 1400 sheep, Rodwells, 2400 lambs and 500 sheep, Blakes, 1800 lambs and 100 sheep, WMLP, 1000 lambs and 50 sheep, Elders, 6000 lambs and 1350 sheep and Francis, 1800 lambs and 950 sheep.
