The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has welcomed the new and tougher penalties that will be imposed on companies that breach competition and consumer laws.
NFF President Fiona Simson said farmers had long-called for action on unfair contract terms provisions and she was pleased the new Parliament had followed through on the commitment made by the previous Federal Government.
"This is a win for many sectors within agriculture that have long been held to ransom by unfair contract terms by processors, wholesalers and retailers," she said.
"The situation in the poultry meat supply chain is especially concerning, with only two processing companies controlling more than 70 per cent of this space."
"They use their market power to subject growers to highly unfair contract terms, and the surplus squeezed from the farmer is definitely not shared with the consumer."
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
