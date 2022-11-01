The Rural

NFF welcomes new and tougher penalties for companies that breach competition and consumer laws

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NFF President Fiona Simson said the peak farming body had long-called for action on unfair contract terms.

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has welcomed the new and tougher penalties that will be imposed on companies that breach competition and consumer laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.