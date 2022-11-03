A TOTAL of 35,000 sheep and lambs were sold at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia, market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers declined due to flooding and extremely wet conditions.
The limited availability of good heavy young domestic and export lambs pushed prices higher.
Old lambs were the highlight of the sale, surging $30 to record a top price of $309/head.
Not all domestic or export buyers made it to the market.
Quality and weight once again determined price outcomes in the trade market, with lambs 24 to 26kg consistently making over $210 to average $228/head.
Trade lambs 22 to 24kg cwt sold from $197 to $224/head. Most secondary light weight lambs sold to processors selling from $147 to $155/head. Young lambs back to the paddock ranged from $148 to $155/head.
Extra-heavy young lambs ignited the bidding making from $240 to $270 to average $254/head.
Young lambs over 30kg cwt sold at $275 to $289/head averaging approximately 850c/kg cwt. It was a fair to good quality sheep offering. Heavy sheep were in reasonable supply.
Not all buyers operated, with a northern buyer dominating the sale. Heavy mutton making from $130 to 170/head. Trade sheep sold to weaker demand selling at $109 to $128/head.
