The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Severe flooding prompts disaster assistance response

Updated November 4 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Watt

Joint-funded disaster assistance is now available in an additional 11 local government areas (LGAs) following severe flooding across NSW which began on 14 September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.