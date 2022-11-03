HAVING an eye for livestock is paying dividends for the Clive White Suffolk Stud at Osborne in the eastern Riverina.
Selecting a new sire from the South Australian Stud Wingamin during an on-property sale in September was truly a family affair for the Fischers.
Randyn Fischer was advised by his daughter Helena to purchase a ram out of the catalogue as a sire for their White Suffolk stud.
The Fischer family purchased the top-priced ram for $29,000. During the Wingamin auction a total of 114 of 117 White Suffolks went under the hammer and sold for an average of $2376.
Helena chose the ram after watching videos and viewing photographs online.
"I liked everything about him," she said.
"We have bought from them (Wingamin) before and the rams had fast growth rates."
Miss Fischer said the ram had great muscling in his hindquarters, had plenty of length and good structure.
"Pretty much overall he's a good ram," she said.
The Fischers run a mixed farming operating including crops, sheep and cattle and they registered the White Suffolk Stud in 2015. Mr Fischer said he fully supported Helena's ram selection.
"He's a magnificent ram," he said.
The first progeny, sired by the new ram from Wingamin, will hit the ground in July/August 2023 and in the meantime the family are also offering semen for sale from the new stud sire.
