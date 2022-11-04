LOGISTICAL woes are hampering the dairy industry with floodwater preventing tankers from getting to the farm gate to transport milk.
NSW Farmers dairy committee chairman Colin Thompson said he was having to dump milk because his property in the central west was completely cut off.
"And I'm not the only one," he said.
"It's already been a terrible time for farmers, and this extra drenching is just exacerbating the problem with power outages, cuts to phone service and roads closed or seriously damaged."
Mr Thompson said one farmer reported being without power for 20 hours, while road conditions and flooding were preventing people from getting to work.
"There is some good news from some farmers who say their processors are supporting farmers forced to dump milk, but that can only go on for so long," Mr Thompson said.
NSW Farmers is asking flood-affected communities across the state to report damage to public and on-farm roads and infrastructure so authorities can prioritise response and repair efforts.
This includes irrigation channels, river pump systems, cattle grids, on-farm technology, gates and fences, roadways and buildings, including homes and business premises.To submit an online natural disaster survey response, go to: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/emergency/community/primary-industries-natural-disaster-damage-survey
Meanwhile, the Murrumbidgee River passed 9.6 metres on Thursday night on the town gauge.
The rising river has cut North Wagga from the rest of the city and caused the closure of major roads and highways throughout Wagga and its surrounds.
Road closures meant transport operators and motorists were finding alternative routes to navigate their way through parts of the Riverina.
In addition horticultural producers were counting the cost too.
While Australia's cherry sector has been identified as being in a growth phase in a report titled Southern Hemisphere Cherries, Growing Exports and Challenges, there were concerns for this season.
The report stated that despite this growth in plantings, sweet cherry production and export volumes continue to be affected by three consecutive La Nina weather events.
This impact was evident last season.
Report co-author RaboResearch associate analyst Pia Piggott, with the industry estimating that Australia's total cherry production for 2021/22 was down 15 per cent on the previous year, at 17,000 tonnes.
Total Australian cherry volumes to export markets - which require the highest-quality premium fruit - decreased 20 per cent on the previous year.
Ms Piggott said with a third consecutive La Nina underway in Australia this spring, there is an increased likelihood of a wet harvest which could cause splitting in this year's cherry crop.
"This could see reduced local availability of the fruit for Australian consumers and lower volumes for export coming out of New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania - states which between them account for, on average, for 81 per cent of Australia's cherry production," she said.
"With peak domestic cherry consumption coinciding with Christmas, late season rain will likely cause lower-than-average supply of the festive fruit, supporting higher prices for growers, but potentially seeing shoppers pay more."
Ms Piggott said this comes at a time when overall fruit price inflation is at high levels in Australia, primarily due to the impacts of recent wet weather conditions on production and supply.
