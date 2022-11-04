PRICES surged by up to $15 for heavy trade lambs at Griffith on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service indicated that lamb numbers were back and the quality was very good with the bulk of the lambs heavy and extra heavy weights in prime condition.
Around 4500 new season lambs were offered.
Trade and store lambs were limited to a few pens from each agent.
The market sold to stronger trends with trade and heavy lambs lifting $10 to $15 and extra heavy lambs $6 to $10/head.
New-season trade lambs to 24kg cwt sold from $178 to $215/head averaging 850c/kg. heavy lambs to 30kg ranged from $212 to $250 and extra heavy lambs reached $270/head.
Old trades to 24kg ranged from $161 to $198/head. Heavy old lambs and shorn new season lambs $196 to $255/head or 840c/kg on average and extra heavies reached $272/head.
Heavy Merino lambs topped at $225/head. The best priced hogget reached $214/head. Mutton numbers lifted for a good run of heavy mutton. Prices were firm with the medium weights $111 to $132 and heavy crossbred ewes reached $161/head. Heavy Merino ewes reached $157/head.
