Wine industry leader recognised

Updated November 4 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) Deputy Director General Agriculture, Kate Lorimer-Ward and 2021 Graham Gregory Award recipient Bruno Brombal. Picture by NSW Wine

Bruno Brombal has received the 2021 Graham Gregory Award at the NSW Wine Industry Awards.

