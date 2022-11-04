Bruno Brombal has received the 2021 Graham Gregory Award at the NSW Wine Industry Awards.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) Deputy Director General Agriculture, Kate Lorimer-Ward presented Mr Brombal with the award at the event held at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Sydney on Friday.
Ms Lorimer-Ward said Mr Brombal was a popular choice and strongly supported, given his many years of service and commitment to the State's $225 million viticulture industry.
"Mr Brombal has been an advocate for the wine industry for many years. He is passionate about ensuring a promising future for young growers to support the regions and ensure the next generation can be sustainable and profitable," Ms Lorimer-Ward said.
"As Chairman of the Riverina Winegrape Growers, he has actively encouraged young growers to take up industry positions and undertake other opportunities to reach their full potential.
"Mr Brombal has also supported the appointment of a viticulture Industry Development Officer that is co-funded by NSW DPI and Riverina Winegrowers.
"The strong partnership between the Riverina Winegrowers and NSW DPI is leading to joint projects and research that will help to improve regional competitiveness, sustainability and the adoption of technology," Ms Lorimer-Ward said.
NSW DPI Group Director Plant Systems, Dr Alison Bowman, spoke of how highly regarded Mr Brombal is within the Riverina community.
"Not only has Mr Brombal been a consistent mentor and advocate in the Riverina, but he is also known for his friendship and the support that he shares with many in the Riverina, being available for growers, wineries, and others in the industry to call and discuss challenges and issues.
He has been a strong voice and assisted with many of the challenges faced by the industry," Dr Bowman said.
Mr Brombal was extremely surprised to receive the award. "I feel very honoured to receive the Graham Gregory Award. I've been in the industry for a long time, and in the past few years, I have received a few awards; but I was very surprised to receive this one.
"Thanks to everyone across the Riverina who has supported me over the years".
