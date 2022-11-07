WET weather continues to wreak havoc on the events calendar with organisers making decisions to postpone or cancel some activities.
Organisers have been busy moving events forward to escape the weather.
NOVEMBER 12: The Strawberries and Cream Festival will be held from 4pm to 8pm at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream, Billagha Street, Wagga.
NOVEMBER 12 and 13: Cootamundra Creative Arts will host Fibre Fest Cootamundra 2022. Enjoy the Fibre Fest Exhibition. Watch the fibre demonstrations. Have a go at fibre art and craft.
Learn how fleece becomes fibre. Examine different fibres (eg hemp, flax, alpaca and pineapple) and vote for your favourites in the Fibre Fest Exhibition Competition.
NOVEMBER 13: The Rock Show and Rodeo will be held in November, after being postponed from October 15 due to wet weather.
NOVEMBER 18: The Culcairn Street Party will be held from 5pm to 9pm. The night will consist of markets, entertainment, music, food and fireworks.
NOVEMBER 19: The Jindera Spring Fling will be at the Jindera VIllage Green. It is a day to socialise in the local community. There will be artists, craft corner, giant lawn games and market stalls.
NOVEMBER 20: Active Farmers Run for Resilience will be held at Table Top Mountain. This event was postponed after initially being planned for October 20. However, wet weather meant the organisers had to move the event forward. There are 5km and 10km events plus a 21km half marathon course.
NOVEMBER 20: The Wool Pack Inn Museum Birthday Festival is at the Wool Pack Inn, Holbrook from 10am to 3pm. Celebrate the birthday of the Woolpack Inn. There will be a fun-filled open day with market stalls and entertainment.
NOVEMBER 22: NSW Farmers will host an upcoming harvest safety workshop in Wagga from 5.50pm. For further details contact NSW Farmers.
NOVEMBER 23: An additional NSW Farmers harvest safety workshop will be held in Griffith from 10am. For more details contact NSW Farmers.
DECEMBER 3: The Young Cherry Festival Car Show is on in Young from 8am to 12pm.
MARCH 25 2023: The Wagga Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 4pm to 10pm.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
