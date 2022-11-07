Shorn lambs gained up to $22 this week with heavy traded selling from $200 to $208 and heavy and extra heavy types from $225 to $238/head. The supply of light lambs was less this week with processors dominating the market. Light MK bag lambs sold up to $6 dearer from $122 to $157/head. Mutton was very well supplied with additional weight on offer. Extra heavy types gained $12 with Cross bred ewes selling from $130 to $168/head and Merinos up to $159. Trade sheep were firm to $3 dearer making from $102 to $132/head.