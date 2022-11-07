VENDORS sold 15,710 sheep and lambs at Corowa sale on Monday.
Agents penned 7000 less sheep and lambs this week.
A full buying consortium were present with a selection of processors dominating the market, some sitting back as prices jumped $20 across most lines. New Season trade lambs were well supplied and quality more consistent to previous weeks. Medium weight lambs gained $10 selling from $165 to $206/head and heavy trade jumped $20 selling from $174 to $228/head to average 891c/kg cwt.
Most pens in the heavy lambs were very good with a number of domestic processors operating. Lambs sold from $210 to $234/head. One Northern processor dominated the few pens of extra heavy types with lambs selling from $228 to $260/head.
Shorn lambs gained up to $22 this week with heavy traded selling from $200 to $208 and heavy and extra heavy types from $225 to $238/head. The supply of light lambs was less this week with processors dominating the market. Light MK bag lambs sold up to $6 dearer from $122 to $157/head. Mutton was very well supplied with additional weight on offer. Extra heavy types gained $12 with Cross bred ewes selling from $130 to $168/head and Merinos up to $159. Trade sheep were firm to $3 dearer making from $102 to $132/head.
