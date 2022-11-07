VENDORS sold 2700 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said flooding across Victoria and NSW is still impacting on some buyer orders.
A large portion of the offering were secondary yearlings suitable for lot feeding.
Heavy export numbers lifted with a good portion selling to lot feeders.
The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance however not all feedlots operated.
Trade cattle were in reasonable supply.
Trade heifers sold from 440c to 534c/kg.
Trade steers numbers increased topping at 565c/kg.
Light weight well-bred steers returning to the paddock sold to stronger competition.
The bulk selling from 625c to 765c/kg.
The feeder market for light weight steers 330 to 400kg lost considerable traction.
Prices ranged from 450c to 615c/kg.
Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg lacked buyer interest resulting in cheaper trends.
Well-bred steers sold from 489c to 559c/kg.
Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers and buying competition was steady.
Lighter weights making from 440c to 538c/kg.
Medium weights sold at 495c to 539c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold to mixed price trends with aged steers discounted.
C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 430c to 522c/kg.
The cow market sold to the usual group of buyers.
Heavy D4 types sold to solid competition.
Well finished heavy cows selling from 390c to 430c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types was in short supply selling from 320c to 385c/kg.
Saleyard Survey Results 2022:
Among other insights, the MLA survey shows the total number of cattle and sheep transactions through all Australian saleyards.
