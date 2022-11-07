The Rural

Wool market prices fall 37c/kg

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:37pm
Marty Moses

THE Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1261c/kg which was 37c less than last week.

