THE Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1261c/kg which was 37c less than last week.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said of the 39,023 bales offered, 80.3 per cent of the offering cleared to the trade and predictably 20 per cent of the sellers resisted the lower price basis on offer.
The EMI fell 31c to 803c US which is heading back to the early October levels.
