A TOTAL of 10,300 sheep and lambs sold at the Griffith market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported that trade and heavy lambs lifting $10 to $15 and extra heavy lambs $6 to $10/head. New season trade lambs to 24kg cwt sold from $178 to $215/head averaging 850c/kg.
Heavy lambs to 30kg ranged from $212 to $250 and extra heavy lambs reached $270/head. Old trades to 24kg ranged from $161 to $198/head. Heavy old lambs and shorn new season lambs $196 to $255/head or 840c/kg on average and extra heavies reached $272/head. Heavy Merino lambs topped at $225/head. The best priced hogget reached $214/head. Mutton prices were firm with the medium weights $111 to $132.
