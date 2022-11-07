Heavy lambs to 30kg ranged from $212 to $250 and extra heavy lambs reached $270/head. Old trades to 24kg ranged from $161 to $198/head. Heavy old lambs and shorn new season lambs $196 to $255/head or 840c/kg on average and extra heavies reached $272/head. Heavy Merino lambs topped at $225/head. The best priced hogget reached $214/head. Mutton prices were firm with the medium weights $111 to $132.