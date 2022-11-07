THE cost of recent floods and what it means to agriculture is dire.
And while recent announcements of financial assistance have been welcomed NSW Farmers says it's not enough.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin says flood recovery grants are an important first step but warned more government assistance was needed.
The state and Commonwealth governments announced the joint funding of grants of up to $25,000 for farmers impacted by floods in disaster declared areas.
"This is an immense and unfolding event, and the scale of the damage is still not known," Mr Martin said.
"These inland floods are different to coastal flooding. When Lismore was under water, it was quick and devastating. Inland floods take a long time and are slow to dissipate."
NSW Farmers is also concerned the disaster relief grants are significantly lower than the disaster relief offered at earlier flooding events.
"Earlier in the year, special disaster relief grants of up to $75,000 were available for flood affected farmers. Three times what is currently in place for farmers inland.
"Floods cause significant damage and we still are not sure how devastating these floods have been.
"We are calling on the state and federal governments to keep this mind and be willing to extend disaster relief as needed," Mr Martin said.
