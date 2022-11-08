WHAT comes to mind when you think of a dripping tap?
The dripping tap analogy is one one that can be aptly used when assessing resilience. And in this case we are talking about resilience in the meat industry.
Richard Rains is the man credited with successfully selling Australian beef to the US to be used in McDonalds patties or hamburgers. He also forged plenty of other lucrative trading partnerships with countries including South Korea in his time representing Australia's beef industry.
He was the major shareholder for meat export company Sanger, and initially started his career with Dalgety (now known as Nutrien).
His story is one that could be applied to any facet of business and Mr Rains recently shared his story on The Financial Bloke Podcast and was interviewed by Ben Law.
Perfectly titled The Dripping Tap - Achieving the impossible, the episode delves into the career of Mr Rains and the success of Australia's beef industry.
He tells the story about growing up in the central west before heading to Sydney for boarding school and then signing up with major pastoral house at the time, Dalgety.
"I never dreamt that I would sit at a desk for a career, the blood running through my veins was agriculture," he said.
His career flourished, and it was far from a desk job. There were several trips to South Korea and the performance of Australian beef overseas became his marketing staple.
After achieving success with Dalgety he was poached by meat trading company Dalgety.
"I spent 37 years of my life with Sanger," he said.
"I've never forgotten my country roots ... agriculture has been incredibly generous to me."
A tenacious spirit, also known as the "dripping tap," served Mr Rains well. He just didn't give up. And that was the reason for the successful deal between Australia and the US.
He remembered a time when Australia was sending around 300,000 tonnes of beef annually to the US.
"It's confusing to think the US would import Aussie beef," he said.
At the time, in the McDonalds deal, the meat was frozen. And it worked well in the McDonalds hamburger patty.
"We sent them our lean cow meat and our lean trimmings, and they can blend that with the beef from feedlots which is fatty," he said.
"Blending the two together gives them the right mix to come up with the fat content in the hamburger," he said.
Now retired, Mr Rains is known for his role in mentoring and encouraging the next generation in agriculture.
His number one tip is to follow up. He said you need to have the right product, the right business and the right service but the key is the follow up.
"It's being tenacious, the drip is the key," he said in his reference to the dripping tap title.
