MORE rain is on the way this weekend, threatening to cause further destruction in the paddocks and on roads.
Farmers throughout southern NSW and the Riverina are constantly becoming bogged as they try and windrow or spray paddocks.
And roads and thoroughfares are still closed in some areas.
The overwhelming message is that it's too early to count the cost of the current flooding events and the impacts it will have on agriculture.
But in the meantime logistics continue. People are desperately trying to windrow while there's a few fine days.
NSW Farmers grains committee chairman Justin Everitt of "Aintree Park," at Howlong said it's still very wet.
"We have another lot of rain coming this weekend. People are trying to do what they can," he said.
Mr Everitt said there was a degree of anxiety or nervousness about what was yet to come in terms of rain.
"I was just bogged this morning while trying to windrow and cut some pasture," he said.
In this region much of the canola is ready to windrow but the logistics of getting onto paddocks is still proving to be almost impossible.
"People are just trying to tidy up paddocks and do what they can," he said.
Despite the frustrations Mr Everitt said it was important to keep safety paramount because pulling out bogged machinery could be a dangerous task.
"We get bogged and we get frustrated. And sometimes you can forget a small detail and that can be dangerous," he said.
Meanwhile, he was hoping the state of crops was salvageable.
In the past week, like many landholders, he had been cut off logistically due to road closures.
He also said there were patches of roads that were riddled with potholes.
"The roads are just terrible, some are worse than my paddocks, and it doesn't matter where you try and drive," he said. The state of roads was also a concern given the fact heavy machinery would be moving around during harvest.
In the meantime the safety message is continually being shared.
Charles Laverty from the NSW Farmers Farm Safety Advisory Program said it was important to always take a minute or two to fully assess the situation if you get stuck, because it may be different to last time.
"Check the condition of the recovery equipment each and every time you use it - metal fatigue may affect anchor points, chains stretch, and cables and straps can fray," Mr Laverty said.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
