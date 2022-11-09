VENDORS sold 4450 sheep and lambs at the Cootamundra market on Wednesday.
Numbers increased by 2640.
Meat and Livestock Australia indicated that the quality was good.
Light and medium weight trade weights in reasonable numbers and light store were limited, old lambs were mixed in condition with some very good heavy weights and secondary lambs penned.
The market sold to a cheaper trend. New season store lambs sold from 45 to $115/head. Medium trades were $10 cheaper selling from $150 to $176/head, heavy trade lambs slipped $2 on a better run and sold from $186 to $206/head and heavy new season lambs ranged from $200 to $215/head.
Old trade lambs to 24kg cwt ranged from $121 to $171 and heavy weight 24 to 30kg $171 to $203/head. The best priced hogget reached $166/head. Mutton numbers increased and quality improved. Prices were softer on the heavy weights and firm to cheaper on the light and medium weights.
Medium weight ewes sold from $78 to $125/head. Heavy crossbred ewes sold from $134 to $170/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.