NUMBERS increased to 80,650 which was 45,650 more than the previous week at Wagga.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service indicated that quality was mixed with plenty of store lambs and an increased number of drier lambs.
Trade and heavy weights were well supplied and there were not as many extra heavy weights as anticipated.
Restockers were keen on the lighter lambs and the plainer trade weights.
There were several very good runs of heavy and extra heavy new season lambs which sold to solid competition but the quality fell away quickly.
Not all the usual trade buyers were operating and after a very strong market last week and larger numbers the market fell $30 to $50/head across a large percentage of the market with only the top of the lambs coming off $20 to $30/head.
New season store lambs sold from $76 to the plainer trade weights or fresh second cross stores reaching $146/head. Trade weights to 24kg sold from $130 to $200/head and the 24 to 26kg cwt lambs $171 to 212/head.
Heavy weights ranged from $186 to $236 and extra heavies reached $262/head.
Old trade lambs ranged from $106 to $189/head, heavy weights $185 to $215 and extra heavy lambs reached $250/head. Light Merino sold from $45 to $95 and heavy Merinos reached $185/head. Heavy hoggets reached $210/head.
Mutton numbers also lifted and the quality was good with plenty of medium and heavy weights offered. Prices were back $20 to $30/head on average with the medium weight ewes selling from $68 to $132/head for long skinned Merinos.
Heavy Merinos sold from $130 to $160 and crossbreds reached $165/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.