Wagga sheep and lamb market sells 80,650 sheep and lambs

Updated November 11 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:57am
Buyers, livestock agents and vendors at the Wagga sheep and lamb market.

NUMBERS increased to 80,650 which was 45,650 more than the previous week at Wagga.

