A RECORD 80,650 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre in the biggest sale since 2007.
In stark contrast, the 2007 sale was in a drought market and prices were woeful with some vendors recalling stories of paying more for the freight than they received for stock.
Initially there were concerns this week, after the first draw was issued, that Wagga may attract more than 100,000 sheep and lambs for the weekly Thursday market.
However, numbers were revised on Wednesday afternoon with the draw indicated a total of 91,650 would sell.
Ultimately numbers came back to 80,650 on Thursday, however, it was still the biggest sale for Wagga.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported that prices were back by $30 to $50 on some categories due to the sheer numbers.
James Tierney of Riverina Livestock Agents (RLA) said prices took a hit.
"It was soft enough," he said.
He said there were big numbers of sheep and lambs about and constant logistical constraints due to flooding and widespread rain meant that some stock had been held back.
"The fact Forbes didn't have a sale meant there were a few coming down from the north," he said.
"People want stock gone," he said.
Mr Tierney said the big sale put pressure on the marketing centre but ultimately things went well.
"I don't think we want too many more, it was chockers," he said.
The biggest challenge was the fact only one bridge was open in the thoroughfare from north to south of Wagga.
Commuters have been using Gobbagombalin Bridge exclusively because Eunony Bridge is yet to open.
"It was really difficult for livestock carriers, we can't get across Eunony Bridge ... the current situation is hopeless," he said.
Mr Tierney said there were vendors who pulled out of the sale because it was so big.
However, he thinks numbers will stay high in the coming weeks as the sell off continues.
In contrast the previous record sale at Wagga was in 2007 and the big numbers were due to drought conditions.
At the time the yarding, and drought, garnered the attention of national media and politicians.
Mr Tierney said he remembered the sale.
"At the time the best pen of lambs were sold by Michael Hart and they made $75,"he said.
"Those lambs would make four times that now."
Another vendor from the south west slopes sent a truck load of mutton and ended up having to pay for the freight.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
