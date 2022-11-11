The Rural
Prices take a hit with big numbers sold

Updated November 11 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:32pm
Livestock agents and auctioneers take the bids during the Griffith sheep and lamb market. File image

NUMBERS surged to 15,700 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.

