NUMBERS surged to 15,700 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Jenny Kelly said cheaper rates for lamb and mutton rolled-on into Griffith this week.
Lamb supply was similar but sheep numbers more than doubled at 8880 head.
Prices were $20 to $30 cheaper across the board, with some of the plainer trade weight young lambs hit the hardest to drop by up to $50.
All the regular buyers attended but were only prepared to operate at lower price levels.
Agents did pass -in some pens.
There wasn't a lot of weight or stand-out quality in the lamb run, and this created pockets of reasonable sales for the very best shorn and unshorn lambs above 28kg cwt.
Heavy shorn lambs sold to $239.60 and woolly new season to $221. Some quality shorn hoggets with weight also sold OK at $156 to $173.
Lamb sales above $200 were limited.
The lamb grade to struggle the most was the general run of young woolly trades in the 21-24kg cwt range which sold from $130 to $166 to average around $150/head.
Store buyers stepped into some of these, and interestingly, the average for store lambs in the 20-22kg range at $136 was similar to the lighter types in the 18kg-20kg bracket.
Some feature lines of lighter crossbred store lambs in the 16kg-18kg cwt range sold strongly on the day at $126 to $128.
The estimated cost of most processing lambs was 650c to 760c/kg cwt. The sheep sale was $20 to $25 cheaper with only limited sales of heavy ewes above $135.
Most sheep $70 to $120, with leaner trade weights in the 18-24kg category averaging $91 to processors.
