The Rural

Eastern Market Indicator settles on 1241c/kg at auction sales

Updated November 14 2022 - 10:00am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marty Moses

WOOL prices closed on 1241c/kg, which was a 20c/kg drop compared to the previous week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.