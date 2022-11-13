WOOL prices closed on 1241c/kg, which was a 20c/kg drop compared to the previous week.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said the US mid-term early election results pushed the Australian dollar towards the .65usc mark in the sale week.
Therefore, the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) expressed in USc terms closed up 3c.
Just 31,095 bales were offered after around 10 per cent was withdrawn before the auction commenced this week and therefore the 85.9 per cent clearance was a flattering reflection of growers' sentiments.
Whilst good demand from India and European interests is providing small pockets of business for exporters, it is the sporadic demand from our largest client (China) which is suppressing the much needed confidence essential to the entire pipeline in balance.
