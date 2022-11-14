VENDORS sold 8295 at Corowa market on Monday in challenging conditions.
Numbers decreased by 7415 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service indicated that up to four inches of rain across the supply area resulted in agents penning almost half the numbers from last week.
The quality was plain with only a small buying consortium present.
Prices came back $15 to $20 on heavy lines and $20 to $40 on medium and light types.
Medium and heavy trade lambs were low in supply and good quality scarce.
Lambs sold from $140 to $190/head.
Heavy export types 26kg to 30kg sold from $190 to just $216/head.
Restocker's were very active taking lambs back to the paddock from 18 to 22kg between $128 to $140/head.
Mutton was cheaper overall with heavy crossbred hoggets slipping up to $60, selling between $120 to $160/head.
Heavy Merino ewes sold to $134 and crossbreds up to $125/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.